Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I donated N1bn to Boko Haram Victims – Tony Elumelu replies Twitter User

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of UBA Group Tony Elumelu has disclosed that he donated N1billion to help victims of the Boko Haram insurgency. He made this known on Twitter as a reply to a user on the platform. The user had replied a Tweet by UBA Group which said Elumelu donated “$500,000 on behalf of UBA Group for […]

The post I donated N1bn to Boko Haram Victims – Tony Elumelu replies Twitter User appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.