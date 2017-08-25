I Don’t Think There’s Any Feud Between Davido & Wizkid – Mayorkun Says

There is constantly something in the media about top Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid feuding. However, Mayorkun who is signed on to Davido’s record label is says in an interview with Hiptv that there is no feud. Watch the video below:- Source: Naijaloaded

The post I Don’t Think There’s Any Feud Between Davido & Wizkid – Mayorkun Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

