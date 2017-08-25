Pages Navigation Menu

I have just seen my Nigerian lover twice since our marriage – 72 year old UK wife laments

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 72-year-old retired cab driver, identified as Angela Nwachukwu, has cried out for help over the denial of visa to her Owerri, Imo State-based husband, CJ Nwachukwu. Angela said she was frustrated because since her marriage to CJ in April 2015, she had only been able to see him two times. The pensioner, who is …

