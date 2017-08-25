I ignored governors’ meeting with Buhari because of my chieftaincy title – Fayose

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has given reasons why he ignored the meeting of state governors with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa earlier today.

President Buhari had met with state governors after meeting with the leadership of both the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

At the meeting with governors, Governor Fayose was visibly absent.

However, giving reasons for his absence at the meeting, Fayose said he could not abandon his planned event just to attend an impromptu meeting with Buhari.

Governor Fayose who took to his twitter handle to state his reasons for being absent at the meeting said although he received the invitation for the meeting, he had however already scheduled meetings with some respected citizens in preparations for his chieftaincy title installation as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti.

He also said that “he could not have abandoned his guests for an impromptu meeting with the president.”

According to him, “For those insinuating that I shunned the president’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President.

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President.”

The post I ignored governors’ meeting with Buhari because of my chieftaincy title – Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

