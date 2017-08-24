‘I May Never Get Married, I Prefer Being A Baby Mama’ – Sexy Gossip Blogger – Reactions
Sometimes when I hear what comes out of the mouth of some people, I marvel. Because out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh thus said the bible. In fact this 22nd century girl don’t even reason before they speak
A blogger shared this information on her Facebook page about how she wants to be a babymama but will not like to marry so that she can be free to serve God. Chai, chineke eriele alili nna. Trust Nigerians now, they are bashing her left and right on Facebook.
See reactions below…
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!