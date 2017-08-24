“I Prefer Been A Baby Mama Than Getting Married” – Attention Seeking Blogger Ebiwali Says

‘I Will Never Get Married’- Gossip Blogger Ebiwali Declares, Nigerians Blast Her



Ebiwali Gossip Blogger who claimed she’s 21, in a facebook post has revealed that she will never get married, because she wants to use her body to serve God..

And Nigerians are bashing her on Facebook..

see below!

The post “I Prefer Been A Baby Mama Than Getting Married” – Attention Seeking Blogger Ebiwali Says appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

