‘I spent weeks trying to reach him’ — D’banj opens up on how he met Kanye West – TheCable

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment


'I spent weeks trying to reach him' — D'banj opens up on how he met Kanye West
Singer Dapo 'D'banj' Oyebanjo has revealed details of his music partnership with American rapper-producer Kanye West and his G.O.O.D Music record label. In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1, D'banj said after running into Kanye by …
