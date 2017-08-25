Pages Navigation Menu

I was captivated by his sweet words and lovely figure, says British grandmother, 72, married to Nigerian man, 27

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

British woman who is married to a Nigerian man has said she was captivated by his “sweet words” and his “lovely figure.” She adds, “He makes me feel like the most beautiful woman.” These are the confessions of 72-year-old British grandmother, Angela, who has been married to 27-year-old Nigerian man simply called CJ, since 2015. …

