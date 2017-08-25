Ibiye community cries out over impassable access road

By Simon Adewale

Ibiye- Ayanre, is located in Olorunda LCDA, Local Government Area of Lagos State. It has a population of about 200,000 people, several streets and the major link road to other communities.

It is bordered on the west by Badagry Local Government Area, along Agbara.

The community formally falls under the Oto- Awori Division, with major settlements like Lagoon Estate Ayanre, Sand fill, Oko filling, Checking Point, Ibiye 2, Amunupo, Lagoon Estate, Atere among others.

Ibiye- Ayanre community is a reference point in negligence by state authorities.

With the rains here again, residents of the community have appealed to Governor Akinwumi Ambode and Special Adviser/ Chief Executive Officer Lagos State Public Works Corporation, LSPWC, Engr. Temidayo Erinle to come to their aid, by providing palliative measures to the dilapidated Iyana- Ibiye link road, which links the community to all other communities.

According to the residents, this call became necessary as the condition of the road worsens, making it inaccessible for motorists and other road users.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Community Development Association, CDA, Chairman Ayanre Community via Ibiye, Mr. Yemi Omosanjo said; “Before the 2015 governorship elections they told us that they were going to build a bridge across the canal in Ibiye but to our surprise it was only a culvert that was eventually built.

Omosanjo added that the road is deplorable now because the drainage system is so bad, especially the one that should have led to a canal, is no more since the land had been sold. This makes the water that is supposed to go into the canal to spill on the road, making it impassable.

‘’We need government intervention, if government can help do a palliative measure for now by coming to clear the canal; that is the waterway that leads to the canal.

‘’After all the people of this area voted for the present government in various positions, so they should please intervene and rescue us. Residents spend too much money on fixing their cars due to the dilapidated link road.’’

A commercial motorcyclist, Jimoh Oke, said: “This road is the worst in Lagos state. It has been like this for long and the government has never cared to do anything about it, despite what we suffer, especially during rainy seasons.

‘’I spent close to N10,000 last week to repair my bike; the water and bad roads contribute to all these.

‘’We are suffering here, I urge Governor Akinwumi Ambode to come to our aid, just like he has been doing for other local government areas.”

For Amadi, also a commercial motorcyclist: “Our passengers do complain that we charge them high, but they fail to understand that this bad road is the cause of it.’’

