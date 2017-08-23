Pages Navigation Menu

Ibrahim Badamasi University 2017/2018 IJMB, Remedial, French Foundation & JAMB Preparatory Admission Form On Sale.

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

The general public are hereby informed that online sales of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, IJMB, REMEDIAL, FRENCH FOUNDATION & JAMB PREPARATORY Application Forms for the 2017/2018 Academic Session has commenced. All interested applicants should visit the University website or go to portals.ibbu.edu.ng/genapp for admission requirements, details of form purchase, submission of the online forms. …

