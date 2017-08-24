Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star’s spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season.

Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United’s campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April.

But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford.

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay,” Ibrahimovic told United’s website.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

