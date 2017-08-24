Pages Navigation Menu

If you are not married at 35 you are irresponsible – Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministry, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has declared that anyone that has reached the age of 35 and is still unmarried is irresponsible. Pastor Ibiyeomie spoke when he addressed his congregants yesterday at the church headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. The cleric admonished single men and women […]

