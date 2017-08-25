Igbo quit notice : Yoruba youths ask FG to look deeper, commend Arewa, IPOB over peace agreement

The Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) and Coalition of Southwest Youths group have charged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency look into the root cause of agitations by different ethnic groups in the country. The YYC said youths must also be adequately engaged in the effort of the Federal Government in dousing the […]

Igbo quit notice : Yoruba youths ask FG to look deeper, commend Arewa, IPOB over peace agreement

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

