Ignore Arewa Youths… Come Back Home – Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB To Igbos

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked Igbos in the North to ignore the withdrawal of the quit notice order earlier issued by the coalition of Arewa Youths Consultation Forum, insisting that they should all return back home.

The Arewa youths, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups, Thursday withdrew its quit notice to Ndigbo but said it would continue to push for the re-arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as well as tagging the Biafran group a terrorist body.

Arewa youths & Nnamdi Kanu The Arewa group had issued a three months eviction order to all Nigerians of Igbo extraction living in the northern region to vacate the north before October 1, 2017 or face physical attacks. However, before the expiration of the order, the group made a volt farce, withdrawing the order yesterday. But IPOB has rejected the withdrawal, urging the Arewa Youths to stick to the eviction order if they have integrity. IPOB slao urged all Igbos and other southerners living in the north to ignore the withdrawal and come home.

The post Ignore Arewa Youths… Come Back Home – Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB To Igbos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

