I’ll lead protest against UNIBEN bus drivers if… – Dep Gov

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu, yesterday, warned commercial bus drivers attached to University of Benin, UNIBEN, shuttle bus scheme that he will lead a protest against the drivers if they increase transportation fares for students.

The warning was sequel to the threat by the commercial bus drivers to increase the fares due to the N200 daily levy they were asked to pay by the state and local government, where they operate due to the recently Harmonised Levies and Taxes for state and local governments, which was passed into law by the state House of Assembly.

Shaibu, who disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of UNIBEN’s Student Union Government, SUG, said other motorists in the state had since commenced the payment of the new levy, adding that the N200 levy will not warrant any form of increment on transportation.

According to him, “since January this year, none of these unions have paid a dime until now that we want to start the implementation of the Harmonized Levies and Taxes law.

“And throughout the period they were paying nothing, they did not reduce fares for students.”

