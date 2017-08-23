Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Immaculate Dache – Obiyekum

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Immaculate Dache releases “Obiyekum”, her 1st single off her new label Dache Entertainment, and is now available on all digital music services.   Produced by the extremely talented Tee-Y-Mix, Obiyekum also comes with a lyric video, and is her 2nd release in 2017, following the romantic sweet-sounding “Love Affair”.    “As an artist, when I […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.