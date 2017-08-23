Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Immunity Clause, Thieving Political Elite, and the Pollution of Excellency

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News, Opinion | 0 comments

Immunity clause, as presently enshrined in the Nigerian constitution with its attendance problem of deferring punishment of an offender to an arbitrary future day rather than immediate punishment at the point of abusing an office, is a tortured issue that merits reconsideration at the on-going review of the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly. This […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.