Impeachment of Edo speaker: Edo North, Central, monarchs want return of status quo

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Following the recent impeachment of the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Dr Justin Okonoboh and two other principal officers of the House, traditional rulers from Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts of the state have called on the lawmakers to return to status quo by ensuring that a lawmaker from Edo Central senatorial district was made Speaker.

The traditional rulers spoke Wednesday at a summit in Auchi, headquarters of Estako West Local council of the state.

Otaru of Auchi, HRH Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, who addressed journalists at the end of the summit, said they supported comments of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, who described the action of the lawmakers as an act of hooliganism.

He noted that the balance of power in the state had been upset with Okonoboh’s removal.

His words: “We are meeting the Oba. We will send delegation to the Benin monarch to inform him that we support him on his comments as regards what happened at the Edo State House of Assembly.

“We feel that equity and justice must prevail. Edo Central must have somebody who should be the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly. We are going to see what we can do to bring justice to the state in the matter. A balancing factor has to be made which was in place. That has been displaced and it is not good for us if we have to navigate justice.”

On the call for restructuring by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Otaru said that they resolved that Nigeria does not need restructuring but justice and restructuring of the heart.

He said there will be no clamour for restructuring if Nigerians were treated equally.

“We felt that restructuring has nothing to do with the clamours in the country other than justice. Justice has no boundary. Everybody has to be treated equally. We want everybody has to restructure their heart to do the good thing.”

“Restructuring is not the problem of this country but the restructuring of our heart to the belief that we are all one nation. If we have good roads, water, railways, nobody will be talking about restructuring because the poor and the rich will have an environment that provides for all.”

“The structure of wages and salaries is lopsided. We feel that the salary of those at the top should reduce and those at the bottom should rise. There should be a living wage for the low income earners.”

The post Impeachment of Edo speaker: Edo North, Central, monarchs want return of status quo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

