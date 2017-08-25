In Facebook post, Jonathan reminds Nigerians of ‘freedom enjoyed’ under his watch
Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday took a swipe at the move by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to curb hate speech. The ex-leader shared a picture of a quote he made on Facebook in 2014. The post read in part, “I am the most abused and insulted President in the world but when I […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!