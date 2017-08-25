In Pictures, Mr University Africa Finalists Campaigns Against Violence (Photos)
With the rising increase of violence and threats in Nigeria, the Mr University Africa finalists passed a positive message in a sexy manner.
The photoshoot encapsulates different forms of violence including rape against men, interrogation torture, suicide etc..
The free event is scheduled to hold on the saturday,26th of Spetember at the Diamond view(walgreen hotels),lekki second toll gate/elaganza busstop as the organization hopes to encourage Nigerian youths to shun violence
