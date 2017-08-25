Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Pictures, Mr University Africa Finalists Campaigns Against Violence (Photos)

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2017 finalists of the Mr University Africa went daring on a photoshoot to campaign against all forms of violence.

With the rising increase of violence and threats in Nigeria, the Mr University Africa finalists passed a positive message in a sexy manner.
The photoshoot encapsulates different forms of violence including rape against men, interrogation torture, suicide etc..

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The free event is scheduled to hold on the saturday,26th of Spetember at the Diamond view(walgreen hotels),lekki second toll gate/elaganza busstop as the organization hopes to encourage Nigerian youths to shun violence

The post In Pictures, Mr University Africa Finalists Campaigns Against Violence (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.