Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inconsistency in conduct of soil analysis affecting crops production in Yobe, Borno – Agric specialists

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Agricultural experts in Yobe and Borno on Tuesday observed that lack of consistency in the conduct of soil analysis was having a negative impact on the productivity of farmers in the two states. The experts made the observation at a training session organised by the Yobe Fadama III Additional Financing (AF) II in Damaturu. The […]

Inconsistency in conduct of soil analysis affecting crops production in Yobe, Borno – Agric specialists

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.