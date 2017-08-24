India’s Supreme Court rules Freedom of Sexual Orientation as Fundamental Human Right

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that Freedom of Sexual Orientation, which is also part of Right to Privacy, is a Fundamental Human Right intrinsic to Right to Life. “Right to Privacy is an integral part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution,” the 9-judge bench declared unanimously. “Discrimination against […]

