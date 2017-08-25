Pages Navigation Menu

Indigenous firm to introduce electric cars into the Nigerian market by 2018

Malik Ado-Ibrahim, chairman of Nigus Enfinity, an indigenous firm, made it known to journalists in Abuja that the company will introduce electric vehicles into the Nigerian automobile market in 2018 and that its local assembly plant for electric vehicles will be ready in 2020. Ado-Ibrahim said several countries across the world have set targets for the […]

