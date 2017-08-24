Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Inspector kills police superintendent over money, commits suicide
The Punch
… • Ondo State CP, Mrs. Hilda Harrison; IG, Ibrahim Idris; Akwa Ibom CP, Zubairu Photos: File. • Cop shoots man for picking stolen money. Etim Ekpimah and Peter Dada. A policeman, Abraham Arowogun, attached to the Kajola Police Station, Kajola town, …
Nigeria: Tragedy – Nigeria Police Officer Shoots Superior Dead, Then Jumps Into Well
Policeman jumps into well after killing senior colleague in Ondo
Metro Ondo: Police Officer Guns Down Superior After Heated Argument, Jumps Into a Well
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!