Insurance malpractices deprive government of long term savings — Standard Alliance CEO – Vanguard

GOVERNMENT will continue to be deprived of long term fund for infrastructure development, if the rate of malpractices involved in selling compulsory insurance policies is not checked, Managing Director of Standard Alliance Plc, Mr. Bode Akinboye, has said.
