Interswitch to hold maiden edition product tech/payment conference, “Interswitch Connect” – Vanguard
|
Interswitch to hold maiden edition product tech/payment conference, “Interswitch Connect”
Vanguard
Africa Focused digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch has announced its first 7 Solutions Fair/Engagement Platform tagged “Interswitch connect”. It is set to hold on the 14th & 15th of September 2017 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!