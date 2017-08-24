Interswitch to hold maiden edition product tech/payment conference, ‘Interswitch Connect’

…Announces Futurist, Brett King As Keynote Speaker

Africa Focused digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch has announced its first 7 Solutions Fair/Engagement Platform tagged “Interswitch connect”. It is set to hold on the 14th & 15th of September 2017 at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Global bestselling author, futurist, host of “Breaking Banks” Radio Show and co-founder and CEO of Moven, a New York-based mobile banking start up, Brett King, will be a key note speaker at the conference themed “Digital Transformation Imperatives: Innovative Evolution or Disruptive Innovation?”

The 2-day Product Fair and Industry Conference will focus on customer engagement across established Corporates, SMEs, Government Agencies, Financial Institutions, Tech community, Media and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with whom Interswitch has exclusive distribution partnerships.

Brett King has over the years delivered keynotes at conferences in more than 40 countries for organizations like Google, Forbes, Oracle, The Economist, SAS, SWIFT, Bloomberg, American Banker, ABA, Informa, World Council of Credit Unions, and others. He has served as an international judge for The Asian Banker Retail Banking Excellence Awards, the GSMA Global Mobile Awards, the Middle East Business Achievement and Retail Banking Awards.

Also speaking at the conference are; member of the MTN Group Executive Committee, Stephen Van Coller, Director of Interswitch in West Africa, John Chaplin, Founder & Executive Vice Chairman of CWG Plc Austin Okere, co-founder of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Head, Digital Financial Service & Mobile Payments at KCB Bank Group, Edward Ndichu, Director for FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, Adewale Arikawe, Executive Director for Retail Banking at FCMB, Olu Akanmu, Chief Transformation Officer at MTN, Olubayo Adekanbi, co-founder and CEO of Paystack, Shola Akinlade, CEO for Kantar TNS East Africa, Aggrey Maposa, 2017 Cartier Women’s Award finalist and Founder/CEO of mDoc, Nneka Mobisson and Co-founder of Lagos, Nigeria-based Paga Jay Alabraba, among others.

Interswitch is an African-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company that facilitates the electronic circulation of money as well as the exchange of value between individuals and organisations on a timely and consistent basis. Interested attendees can visit www.interswitchconnect.com to register.

