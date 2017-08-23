Pages Navigation Menu

Investor injects $135m to boost agric – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


Investor injects $135m to boost agric
Vanguard
The economy is expected to receive a boost as Integrated Produce City Limited set up $135 million commodities exchange in Edo State. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Produce City, Mr. Pat Utomi, disclosed …
Utomi floats $135m commodities exchangeThe Punch
Nigerian Businessman sets up $135m agricultural commodities exchange in Benin stateEcofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

