Bad outing for bonds as investors shun auctions – TheCable

Posted on Aug 24, 2017


Bad outing for bonds as investors shun auctions
The Debt Management Office (DMO) says it raised N56.05 billion in a bond auction on Wednesday, which is less than half of the amount offered. The DMO had offered N135 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037 at interest rates of 16.8%, …
Investors shun Nigeria's $179mln bond auction for relative liquid secondary marketNaija247news
FG's bond auction flops on the back of investor retreatRipples Nigeria

