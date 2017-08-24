Bad outing for bonds as investors shun auctions – TheCable
TheCable
Bad outing for bonds as investors shun auctions
TheCable
The Debt Management Office (DMO) says it raised N56.05 billion in a bond auction on Wednesday, which is less than half of the amount offered. The DMO had offered N135 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021, 2027 and 2037 at interest rates of 16.8%, …
