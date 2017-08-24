INYC set to celebrate World Youth Day

WARRI—The Itsekiri Nation Youth Council, INYC worldwide is set to celebrate the 2017 International World Youth Day with a 3-day program commencing from Friday August 25 with the theme “ Itsekiri Youth and the contemporary state of Itsekiri Nation in Nigeria”

The P.R.O of comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro-led INYC, Mr Joseph Uwawah made this known in an interview with Journalists yesterday in Warri.

According to Uwawah, the event is billed to take place at Chief Eyewoman Hall GRA, Warri.

Events lined up for the 3-day program include a lecture by resource persons including Chief Edward Epkoko, Rev. Dr. Ireyefoju, Professor Nesin Omatseye,Mr Amorighoye Sunny Mene,Mr Andrew Aghomi, Mr Bismarck Rewane,Mr Henry Boyo, Professor Afejuku and Prince Temisan Omatseye. The launching of Itsekiri state of the Art National Youth Council secretariat building, unveiling of plaque (names of Itsekiri fallen heroes), launching of Ukumeta movie, Award /Gala night and thanking service on Sunday at Sapele

”The lecture will unveil discussion on Itsekiri ownership of Warri, the implications of the absence of higher institutions in Iwere land, Iwere master plan, the role of Bank of industry, BoI in the entrepreneurial development of Itsekiri youth, the need for the development of an Itsekiri economic blueprint and the importance of Maritime to the Itsekiri economic ” said Uwawah

