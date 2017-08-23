IPOA cites lack of witnesses as hurdle in probing police brutality in post-election protests – The Standard
|
IPOA cites lack of witnesses as hurdle in probing police brutality in post-election protests
The Standard
Police disperse protesters at Nyalenda slum in Kisumu County after chaos erupted following the re- election of President Uhuru kenyatta. (Collins Oduor, Standard). SUMMARY. IPOA is yet to establish any incriminating evidence against police officers who …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!