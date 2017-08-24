IPOB: Kanu speaks on Biafra Security Service

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) formed a security outfit, known as `Biafra Security Service’ to checkmate the activities of suspected herdsmen in the South-East says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu who said this in an interview with newsmen at his Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia country home, on Wednesday however insisted that IPOB will never resort to armed conflict or rebellion, notwithstanding the killings, arrest and arbitrary detention of its members He, however, said that the group had never use violence in its activities while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast on Monday. “IPOB is a peaceful mass movement.

