Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iran bans ‘ugly’ teachers from the classroom – Metro

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Metro

Iran bans 'ugly' teachers from the classroom
Metro
The country's education department published a list detailing hundreds of illnesses and conditions that prevent people from entering the teaching field. But turns out most of these relate to a teachers' appearances. For example, anyone who is cross
Iran bans ugly teachers,women with facial hair from classroomThe Star, Kenya
Uproar as Iran burns ugly teachers, including men with fewer than 20 teeth, from classroomTUKO.CO.KE
Iran bans 'ugly' teachersNewshub

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.