Iran bans ‘ugly’ teachers from the classroom – Metro
|
Metro
|
Iran bans 'ugly' teachers from the classroom
Metro
The country's education department published a list detailing hundreds of illnesses and conditions that prevent people from entering the teaching field. But turns out most of these relate to a teachers' appearances. For example, anyone who is cross …
Iran bans ugly teachers,women with facial hair from classroom
Uproar as Iran burns ugly teachers, including men with fewer than 20 teeth, from classroom
Iran bans 'ugly' teachers
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!