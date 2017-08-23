Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti takes oath of office – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti takes oath of office
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Mohammed Kuti sworn in as Isiolo Governor. He's the last governor to take the oath of office. Mohamed Kuti was Wednesday sworn in as Isiolo Governor bringing to an end the inauguration of all the 47 County chiefs. Speaking after taking the oath of …
