Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s Jumia Back to School Writing Competition! Find Out How to Win up to 1 Million in Scholarship & Other Amazing Prizes

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ready for back to school? Here’s some cool way to get ready. Enter the Jumia Writing Competition for a chance to win up to 1 million Naira in scholarship and other amazing prizes. For the 2017/2018 school year, we’ve got you covered! We’re sure you have a long list to shop, so we’ve pulled everything […]

The post It’s Jumia Back to School Writing Competition! Find Out How to Win up to 1 Million in Scholarship & Other Amazing Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.