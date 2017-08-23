“it’s nice having a wealthy parent but, it’s his money & not mine” – Paddy Adenuga

The son of Nigerian businessman Mike Adenuga, Paddy, took to social media early today to address rumors that people have been spreading about it. Paddy had relocated some times ago to the Uk and that had fueled romors that he had fallen out with his billionaire father. Paddy noted via his twitter page that although …

The post “it’s nice having a wealthy parent but, it’s his money & not mine” – Paddy Adenuga appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

