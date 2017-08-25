JAMB: Admission Processes For 2017/2018 To Commence On Sept. 15

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that the admission processes for 2017/2018 will commence on September 15 and close on January 31, 2018.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bwari, Abuja, on Friday, also added that the direct entry applications for admission would close on September 15.

He explained that students could only secure admission after they might have passed through the rudiments of admission processes.

He said: “We have come up with Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) this year. “This entails that once candidates are admitted and the institution approves, then JAMB will approve, the information about the candidates will be keyed into CAPS automatically. “Candidates can monitor their admission process through CAPS online and those who want to get admission letter can do so by printing such online.’’

According to him, CAPS will make record gathering easy and give easy access to students to print their admission letters among other things.

“What we are trying to do now is that we are looking at the perimeter realistically; we decided to come up with new strategy aimed at ensuring the actual data,” he added.

Speaking on the 120 minimum cut-off mark, Benjamin said it would not in any way affect the nation’s educational standard negatively as being alleged by some people.

He said that the issue of the 120 cut-off mark was a policy of heads of tertiary institutions across the country, being the outcome of their policy meeting recently.

“The cut off mark was not the decision of JAMB, but the heads of tertiary institutions at the policy meeting. “They decided that their institutions should be allowed to determine their own cut-off point based on their own peculiarities, but nobody for whatever reason should go below 120.”

The post JAMB: Admission Processes For 2017/2018 To Commence On Sept. 15 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

