JAMB Announces 2017 Admission Deadline

Following the recent announcement of the 2017 official cut-off marks of all institutions by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the board has equally disclosed the 2017 admission deadline. According to the information, admissions into public degree awarding institutions will end on January 15, 2018 while that of private institutions ends on January 31, …

