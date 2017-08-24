JAMB Denies Fixing Admission Cut-Off Marks, Says Stakeholders Did

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it did not fix the tertiary institutions minimum admission cut-off marks, contrary to reports. JAMB had announced that minimum cut-off marks for the university degree for the 2017 academic year be put at 120, Polytechnics and Monotechnics at 100.

The body said the decision was a collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede while speaking on Wednesday said the cut-off marks was a unanimous agreement between stakeholders.

Oloyede said the decision will not reduce the quality of education as feared by Nigerians. He added that individual institutions could raise their admission benchmark higher but not above 180 and below 120 for universities.

“With this decision, universities are not to go below the minimum 120 cut-off points adopted by the meeting for admissions,” he said.





“What JAMB did was a recommendation,we only determined the minimum, whatever the various institutions determine as their admission cut-off mark is their decisions. The Senate and academic boards of universities should be allowed to determine their cut-off marks.“