Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Direct Entry Registration Closing Date – 2017

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

JAMB Direct Entry registration closing date for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the 2017 Direct Entry registration exercise closing date.

Continue reading JAMB Direct Entry Registration Closing Date – 2017 at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.