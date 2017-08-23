Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Issues Deadline For 2017/18 Admission

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

JAMB issues deadline for 2017/18 admission, if you wish to gain admission this year, you may have to make haste while the session admission window is still open. Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB demands compliance from tertiary institutions in the country with the admission timetable as adopted at JAMB’s policy meeting. Hope you are …

The post JAMB Issues Deadline For 2017/18 Admission appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.