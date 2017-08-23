JAMB Issues Deadline For 2017/18 Admission

JAMB issues deadline for 2017/18 admission, if you wish to gain admission this year, you may have to make haste while the session admission window is still open. Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB demands compliance from tertiary institutions in the country with the admission timetable as adopted at JAMB’s policy meeting. Hope you are …

The post JAMB Issues Deadline For 2017/18 Admission appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

