JAMB moves to amend portions of ‘immoral book’

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has said that it lacks the power to withdraw In Dependence, the book currently being used for the Use of English Test in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The board, however, said it had invited assessors at the Nigerian Academy of Letters, the highest authority on arts in the […]

