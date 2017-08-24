JAMB: NANS condemns 120 cut-off mark

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has condemned the downward review of cut-off marks for admission into tertiary institutions. NANS President, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the development would encourage indolence among candidates. JAMB, along with stakeholders had fixed the minimum cut-off marks for admissions into universities at 120 […]

