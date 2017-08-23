JAMB okays 120 marks for universities, 100 for polytechnics – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
JAMB okays 120 marks for universities, 100 for polytechnics
Daily Trust
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said yesterday that 120 marks in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will be the minimum marks required by candidates to get admission into any university. The minimum cut-off marks for …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!