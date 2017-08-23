JAMB puts Cut Off Mark for Universities at 120

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has installed the minimum cut-off mark for admission into the university in the 2017/2018 session as 120. JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede said the decision was made after a meeting with vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts of higher institutions, Punch reports. It was also decided at the meeting that the cut-off […]

