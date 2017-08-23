Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japanese paint firm acquires Sadolin Group for Sh10 billion – Construction Business Review

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Construction Business Review

Japanese paint firm acquires Sadolin Group for Sh10 billion
Construction Business Review
From left: Kansai Plascon EA president Gary Van Der Merwe, Sadolin MD Jamil Virjee and Kansai Plascon East Africa MD Wim Bramer in Nairobi on August 23, 2017. Kansai Paint Co. has acquired a 90 per cent stake in Kenyan paint manufacturer Sadolin …
Acquisition is one of major deals in the region this yearThe Standard

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.