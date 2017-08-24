JJC Skillz Gushes Over Funke Akindele As She Turns 40. | Photos

Movie director, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJC Skillz, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello as she turns 40 today, August 24th. He shared a before/after picture of himself alongside his wife and revealed that they went from friendship to relationship. He wrote: “We went from friendship to relationship to love …

The post JJC Skillz Gushes Over Funke Akindele As She Turns 40. | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

