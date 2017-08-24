John McAfee’s MGT Capital Raises $2.4m to Expand Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

Running a successful large-scale cryptocurrency mining operation requires a lot of money. MGT Capital, a Bitcoin mining and cybersecurity firm, knows that all too well. This company is best known due to having John McAfee on their board. MGT Capital received another $2.4m in new funding to expand their mining operation. This is a major … Continue reading John McAfee’s MGT Capital Raises $2.4m to Expand Cryptocurrency Mining Operation

The post John McAfee’s MGT Capital Raises $2.4m to Expand Cryptocurrency Mining Operation appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

