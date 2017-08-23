Johnson & Johnson fined $417 million in talc cancer suit – Times of India
Johnson & Johnson fined $417 million in talc cancer suit
Times of India
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was ordered by a Los Angeles jury to pay $417 million to a 62-year-old woman who blamed her ovarian cancer on the company's talc, in the first California trial over the product. The jury found the parent company and its …
