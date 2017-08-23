Klopp ready to welcome Coutinho back to Liverpool fold after failed Barcelona move – Goal.com
Goal.com
Klopp ready to welcome Coutinho back to Liverpool fold after failed Barcelona move
Goal.com
Jurgen Klopp insists his relationship with Philippe Coutinho remains unchanged despite reports of a third bid from Barcelona being rejected by Liverpool. The Reds are believed to have turned down a latest offer of €130 million for the Brazil …
